$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $142 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
83,509KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252211
- Stock #: AH9302
- VIN: 5NPE24AF8JH617290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Symphony Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,509 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21628 - Our Price is just $20998!
Refined and with a user friendly infotainment system, this 2018 Hyundai Sonata offers both Android and Apple connectivity among a myriad of other tech options. This 2018 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
It wasn't easy to find room for improvement in the Sonata, but Hyundai managed to make their midsize sedan even better for 2018. On top of its stylish, aerodynamic new design, this Sonata is flush with technologies that keep you safer and more connected. Precision steering gives this Sonata a confident and athletic handling feel. Yet you'll discover it has the spacious comfort of a luxury car and generous cargo space. Practicality, comfort, and style all come standard in this 2018 Hyundai Sonata. This sedan has 83,509 kms. It's symphony silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sonata's trim level is GL. The base trim 2018 Sonata GL will definitely surprise you with the amount of standard fitted options such as a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, smart phone integration, heated front bucket seats, cruise control, air conditioning, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, a leather wrapped steering wheel, metal look interior panel inserts, blind spot sensors, rear collision alert, a back up camera and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $141.38 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $25731 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Blind Spot Detection
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Collision Warning
16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1