2018 Hyundai Sonata

$20,998 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 5 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 8252211

8252211 Stock #: AH9302

AH9302 VIN: 5NPE24AF8JH617290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Symphony Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 83,509 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Cloth seating surfaces Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Blind Spot Detection AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear Collision Warning 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning

