2018 Hyundai Sonata

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 6 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8867660

8867660 Stock #: AH9390

AH9390 VIN: 5NPE34AF7JH702537

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AH9390

Mileage 72,641 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.