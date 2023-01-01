2018 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 9 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10431681

10431681 Stock #: PV270808A

PV270808A VIN: KM8J3CA46JU722948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,970 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.