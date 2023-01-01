$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SE 2.0L Leather & Sunroof
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10431681
- Stock #: PV270808A
- VIN: KM8J3CA46JU722948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,970 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1