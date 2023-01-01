Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

31,970 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L Leather & Sunroof

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L Leather & Sunroof

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431681
  • Stock #: PV270808A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46JU722948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,970 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

