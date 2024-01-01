Menu
LEATHER SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PREMIUM AUDIO, SMART POWER LIFTGATE The 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a compact crossover SUV that combines sleek design with modern features, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a well-rounded vehicle. Powered by a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, it produces a smooth and efficient driving experience. The Tucson Ultimate offers a well-appointed interior with premium materials, and a navigation system. It also includes luxurious touches like leather upholstery, a sunroof, and heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers. In terms of safety, the Tucson Ultimate is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features, including lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. Its smooth handling, quiet ride, and upscale cabin make it an ideal choice for daily commutes or long road trips. The Tucson also provides ample cargo space, further enhancing practicality. With its combination of features, performance, and value, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate remains a standout in the competitive compact SUV market.

2018 Hyundai Tucson

99,424 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 1.6t

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate 1.6t

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
99,424KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,424 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a compact crossover SUV that combines sleek design with modern features, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a well-rounded vehicle. Powered by a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, it produces a smooth and efficient driving experience. The Tucson Ultimate offers a well-appointed interior with premium materials, and a navigation system. It also includes luxurious touches like leather upholstery, a sunroof, and heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers.

In terms of safety, the Tucson Ultimate is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features, including lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. Its smooth handling, quiet ride, and upscale cabin make it an ideal choice for daily commutes or long road trips. The Tucson also provides ample cargo space, further enhancing practicality. With its combination of features, performance, and value, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate remains a standout in the competitive compact SUV market.



*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Power Gas Pedal
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

