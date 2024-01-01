$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate 1.6t
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,424KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA21JU804228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,424 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER SEATS, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PREMIUM AUDIO, SMART POWER LIFTGATE
The 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a compact crossover SUV that combines sleek design with modern features, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a well-rounded vehicle. Powered by a 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, it produces a smooth and efficient driving experience. The Tucson Ultimate offers a well-appointed interior with premium materials, and a navigation system. It also includes luxurious touches like leather upholstery, a sunroof, and heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort for both driver and passengers.
In terms of safety, the Tucson Ultimate is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance features, including lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. Its smooth handling, quiet ride, and upscale cabin make it an ideal choice for daily commutes or long road trips. The Tucson also provides ample cargo space, further enhancing practicality. With its combination of features, performance, and value, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate remains a standout in the competitive compact SUV market.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Audio
AWD
Power Gas Pedal
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
