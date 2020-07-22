2018 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Heated rear seats LEATHER SEAT TRIM HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 3.51 Axle Ratio Exterior parking camera rear AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.