2018 Hyundai Tucson

9,975 KM

Details

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T AWD Ultimate - Navigation - $202 B/W

2018 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T AWD Ultimate - Navigation - $202 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

9,975KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7091848
  • Stock #: MK716512A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA24JU650713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!

Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!

This Hyundai Tucson caters to drivers that put styling and features at the top of their crossover SUV with list. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 9,975 kms. It's caribbean blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is 1.6T AWD Ultimate. This top of the line Hyundai Tucson is a tech equipped highly capable SUV with a comprehensive list of premium features. Options include blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward and rear collision alerts, lane departure warning, a rear view camera, leather upholstered front heated seats with power adjustment, proximity keyless entry, dual zone climate control, a premium Infinity sound package with an 8 inch display and Bluetooth, Infinity navigation system, dual power sunroofs, power tailgate, LED brake lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated rear seats
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Power Tailgate
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Collision Warning
3.58 axle ratio
Wheels: 19" x 7.5J Alloy
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
3-Stage Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

