2018 Hyundai Tucson

24,284 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $202 B/W

2018 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AWD SE - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $202 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

24,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8008797
  • Stock #: NT100715A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA45JU771834

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NT100715A
  • Mileage 24,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!

Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!

This Hyundai Tucson is your sidekick to life. It can handle anything you throw at it whether it's running errands or going on a long adventure. This 2018 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This low mileage SUV has just 24,284 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L AWD SE. This Hyundai Tucson 2.0L AWD SE combines the versatility of a capable off roader and the luxury of a family SUV. Options include automatic full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof with power sunshade, aluminum alloy wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 7 inch touchscreen, iPod and USB inputs, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three stage heated front power adjustable seats, heated rear bench seats, a heated leather and metal steering wheel, leather upholstered seats, blind spot detection, rear collision alert and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.51 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear View Camera
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System
3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats
17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

