2018 Jeep Cherokee

94,275 KM

Details Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 North

2018 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 North

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

94,275KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9269620
  • Stock #: 23UIAA45723
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCX4JD545723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P.C.
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,275 KM

Vehicle Features

Trailer Tow Group
Cold Weather Group
Diamond Black Crystal P.C.
Parkview Rear Back-Up Camera (offered until 4.6.18)
North
V6 3.2L (EHK) - Gas (W/26J 26T)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

