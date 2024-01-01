$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk NO ACCIDENTS!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AH9699
- Mileage 81,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. This rugged yet refined SUV is engineered to take you anywhere you want to go, combining off-road capability with modern comfort and style.
The Trailhawk proudly sports the Trail Rated® badge, signifying its superior off-road capabilities, including traction, water fording, maneuverability, articulation, and ground clearance. Powered by a 2.4L Tigershark® MultiAir® 2 engine, it delivers 180 horsepower and 175 lb-ft of torque, offering the perfect balance of power and efficiency.
Equipped with the Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system, the Compass Trailhawk seamlessly switches between two-wheel and four-wheel drive for optimal efficiency and capability on any terrain. The Selec-Terrain® Traction Management System allows you to customize your driving experience with Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud, and Rock modes.
The bold exterior design, featuring an aggressive stance, signature red tow hooks, and black hood decal, ensures the Compass Trailhawk stands out on any trail or street. Inside, enjoy premium materials and advanced technology, including an 8.4-inch touchscreen with the Uconnect® system, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, and available navigation.
Why choose the 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk? Its unmatched off-road performance allows you to tackle rocky trails or snowy paths with ease. Modern convenience and safety features, such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-path detection, keep you connected and secure. The versatile and spacious interior offers ample cargo space and comfortable seating for up to five passengers, making it perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
Ready for your next adventure? Experience the ultimate in versatility, capability, and style with the 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
