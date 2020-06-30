2018 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Compass Bluetooth Fixed antenna Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured grille Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Black door handles Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 8 speakers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Aluminum Spare Wheel Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Towing w/Trailer Sway Control Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Manual Transfer Case Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control SiriusXM Body-Coloured Fender Flares 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof 2 Skid Plates 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 85 L Fuel Tank 880# Maximum Payload Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)

