2018 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Removable Rear Window Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Performance Suspension Safety Rear child safety locks Trim Black fender flares

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Black door handles Front centre armrest w/storage 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 8 speakers Day-Night Rearview Mirror Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting MOPAR Slush Mats Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Black Side Windows Trim 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Towing w/Trailer Sway Control Manual Transfer Case Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Illuminated Front Cupholder Jeep Trail Rated Kit Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 1000# Maximum Payload TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins GVWR: 2,449 kgs (5,400 lbs) 85 L Fuel Tank SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474 Removable 3rd Row Windows Wheels: 17" x 7.5" High-Gloss Black Willys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.