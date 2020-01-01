WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $47910. We've marked it down to $42910. You save $5000. The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 50,900 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Willys Wheeler. Travel in style with the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Edition. On top of its unique Willys aesthetic, you'll also get features like cruise control, air conditioning, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, an 8 speaker audio system, performance suspension plus much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWDG3JL802655.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Removable Rear Window
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Rear child safety locks
Black fender flares
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Front centre armrest w/storage
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
8 speakers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
MOPAR Slush Mats
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Towing w/Trailer Sway Control
Manual Transfer Case
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents