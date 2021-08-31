Low Mileage, Off Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, UConnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors!
The Wrangler is a road-friendly SUV that makes very few compromises for comfort, says Edmunds.com for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This low mileage SUV has just 19,648 kms. It's granite crystal metallic clearcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. Elegance and ruggedness meet in the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon with unique aluminum wheels, a Dana 44 heavy-duty front axle, electronic front sway bar disconnect, performance suspension and TruLok front and rear axles. Additionally, the Rubicon comes with 5 underbody skid plates, protective side steps, body-color accents plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include an 8 speaker audio system with Bluetooth and UConnect 4 with SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Siriusxm, Dual Zone Climate Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG4JW160023.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Garage door transmitter
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
HD Radio
Block Heater
Off Road Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Remote Start System
Rear window wiper w/washer
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Smoker's Group
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
8 speakers
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Quick Order Package 24R
Remote proximity keyless entry
LED taillamps
Safetytec Group
Park-Sense rear park assist system
Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop
Alpine Premium Audio System
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cold Weather Group
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Class II Hitch Receiver
SiriusXM
LED Lighting Group
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
STEEL BUMPER GROUP
TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
SiriusXM Travel Link
LED Reflector Headlamps
Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents
Steel Rear Bumper
4 Auxiliary Switches
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS
For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
UConnect 4
