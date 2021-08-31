2018 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 6 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 19,648 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Compass Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Garage door transmitter Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Zone Climate Control Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer GPS Navigation Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls HD Radio Mechanical Block Heater Off Road Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Remote Start System Rear window wiper w/washer Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Smoker's Group ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Passenger door bin Radio data system Integrated roll-over protection 8 speakers Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Anti-Roll Bar Quick Order Package 24R Remote proximity keyless entry LED taillamps Safetytec Group Park-Sense rear park assist system Black Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Alpine Premium Audio System AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Cold Weather Group BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION Class II Hitch Receiver SiriusXM LED Lighting Group RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP STEEL BUMPER GROUP TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY Apple CarPlay/Android Auto SiriusXM Travel Link LED Reflector Headlamps Daytime Running Lamps w/LED Accents Steel Rear Bumper 4 Auxiliary Switches WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED W/BLACK POCKETS For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 UConnect 4

