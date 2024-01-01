$18,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
EX+ Auto Heated Seats, Sunroof, Rear Cam
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE1854
- Mileage 81,733 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic Transmission
2.0 4-Cylinder Engine
FWD
Heated Seats
Power Sunroof
RearView Camera
Proximity Key
Wireless Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
+ much, much, more!
With 7 different available trims, there is a Kia Forte for everyone out there. This 2018 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The 2018 Kia Forte received a makeover making it very appealing, projecting itself as an upscale vehicle for a much lower price than you would expect. Numerous driver focused features and options are available across the trims. Efficiency and reliability are the main key points for this Kia Forte. Roomy and comfortable with ample cargo space, this 2018 Forte stands at a great value for what is on offer.This sedan has 81,733 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forte's trim level is EX Auto. The more refined trim in the Forte range, this 2018 Kia Forte EX is abundant with premium options and excellent styling. Its features include aluminum wheels, power folding heated side mirrors, heated wipers, front fog lamps, 6 speaker satellite stereo, a 7 inch display with Android Auto, Bluetooth, heated front bucket seats, leather or metal look steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, proximity key for entry and push button start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, power windows, backup camera and a 60-40 split rear seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes. o~o
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
