2018 Kia NIRO
EX Premium ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,403 KM
Discover the 2018 Kia Niro EX - Where Efficiency Meets Style!
Introducing the 2018 Kia Niro EX, the perfect blend of eco-conscious design and modern sophistication. With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, this hybrid crossover offers a seamless fusion of form and function.
Experience unparalleled efficiency with the Niro EX's advanced hybrid technology, delivering impressive fuel economy without compromising on performance. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Niro EX ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride every time.
Step inside and indulge in comfort and convenience with premium amenities and intuitive features. From the latest in connectivity options to cutting-edge safety systems, the Niro EX is designed to enhance your driving experience in every way.
Don't miss out on the future of driving elevate your journey with the 2018 Kia Niro EX. Visit your nearest dealership today and see why the Niro EX is redefining the standards of efficiency and style in the automotive world
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
