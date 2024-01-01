Menu
Account
Sign In
SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED STEERING <P> Discover the 2018 Kia Niro EX - Where Efficiency Meets Style! <P> Introducing the 2018 Kia Niro EX, the perfect blend of eco-conscious design and modern sophistication. With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, this hybrid crossover offers a seamless fusion of form and function. <P> Experience unparalleled efficiency with the Niro EXs advanced hybrid technology, delivering impressive fuel economy without compromising on performance. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Niro EX ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride every time. <P> Step inside and indulge in comfort and convenience with premium amenities and intuitive features. From the latest in connectivity options to cutting-edge safety systems, the Niro EX is designed to enhance your driving experience in every way. <P> Dont miss out on the future of driving elevate your journey with the 2018 Kia Niro EX. Visit your nearest dealership today and see why the Niro EX is redefining the standards of efficiency and style in the automotive world <P> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <P> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2018 Kia NIRO

43,403 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Kia NIRO

EX Premium ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia NIRO

EX Premium ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  1. 11070524
  2. 11070524
  3. 11070524
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,403KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCC3LC6J5168807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,403 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED STEERING


Discover the 2018 Kia Niro EX - Where Efficiency Meets Style!


Introducing the 2018 Kia Niro EX, the perfect blend of eco-conscious design and modern sophistication. With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, this hybrid crossover offers a seamless fusion of form and function.


Experience unparalleled efficiency with the Niro EX's advanced hybrid technology, delivering impressive fuel economy without compromising on performance. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the Niro EX ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride every time.


Step inside and indulge in comfort and convenience with premium amenities and intuitive features. From the latest in connectivity options to cutting-edge safety systems, the Niro EX is designed to enhance your driving experience in every way.


Don't miss out on the future of driving elevate your journey with the 2018 Kia Niro EX. Visit your nearest dealership today and see why the Niro EX is redefining the standards of efficiency and style in the automotive world


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred NO ACCIDENTS!! 79,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia NIRO EX Premium ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Kia NIRO EX Premium ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! 43,403 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Compass North NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Jeep Compass North NO ACCIDENTS!! 88,971 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2018 Kia NIRO