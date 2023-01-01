$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
2018 Kia Sorento
LX V6
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
71,108KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521768
- Stock #: P898919B
- VIN: 5XYPGDA57JG411886
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,108 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
No matter where it's headed, the Sorento is sure to draw attention, with its wide stance and sculpted contours. This 2018 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 71,108 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sorento's trim level is LX V6. With the power of a V6 and an abundance of cabin space, this 2018 Kia Sorento is the real deal. Features include aluminum wheels, a larger 7 inch touch screen display and a powerful 6 speaker stereo, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice activation, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, SiriusXM satellite radio, power heated front seats, a proximity key for push button start, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, power windows, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
