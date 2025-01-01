Menu
<p> CERTIFIED ACCIDENT FREE | ONE OWNER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | INFINITY PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM <p> <p> Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and practicality with this 2018 Kia Sorento SX. This fully loaded SUV is powered by a robust 3.3L V6 engine, delivering an impressive 290 horsepower and smooth handling with all-wheel driveideal for tackling everything from city streets to rugged terrains. The sleek exterior features bold styling, and LED lighting that exude sophistication. With seating for up to seven passengers, the Sorento SX offers versatility, making it perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone looking for a spacious, capable SUV. </p> <p> Step inside to discover a premium cabin with luxurious leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced technology designed to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of an 8-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, along with a premium audio system. Safety is a top priority, with features like blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert. Dont miss the chance to own this meticulously maintained 2018 Kia Sorento SXwhere performance meets elegance. </p> <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. </p> <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.</p> <p>

2018 Kia Sorento

130,764 KM

12132426

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
130,764KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA54JG392695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

2018 Kia Sorento