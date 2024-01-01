$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Discovery
Sport SE AWD - Leather Seats - $122.96 /Wk
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,167 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
The dapper looks of this Land Rover Discovery Sport conceal its serious off-road credentials, which set it apart from its more on-road-oriented rivals. This 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Land Rover Discovery Sport combines design excellence, engineering integrity, and exceptional versatility to create a premium compact SUV. This is a modern, relevant, and compelling vehicle, with its well-proportioned compact body and purposeful stance. Its distinctive silhouette and beautifully sculptured surfaces all combine to create a vehicle that truly connects on an emotional level. This Land Rover Discovery Sport is ready for anything. This low mileage SUV has just 67,167 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Discovery Sport's trim level is SE AWD. This Land Rover Discovery Sport SE is a rugged, yet luxurious SUV. It comes with a 10-speaker audio system, partial leather seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
