2018 Maserati Levante
S GRANLUSSO Luxury Package
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$72,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8566871
- Stock #: BA4389
- VIN: ZN661YUL0JX284389
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean History - No Accidents, AWD, Air Suspension, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Upgraded Rim Package, Harman/Kardon Speaker System, Woodgrain Interior, Pirelli Tires Lightly Used 2018 Maserati Levante GranLusso S Luxury! Local Vehicle, Clean History - No Accidents! Options/Features: - Luxury Package - AWD - Air Suspension - Panoramic Moonroof - Navigation System - Back-Up Camera - Heated Seats - Harman/Kardon Speaker System - Woodgrain Interior - Upgraded Rim Package - Pirelli Tires This Maserati Levante features uniquely Italian styling, with a sonorous powertrain and phenomenal performance. This 2018 Maserati Levante is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Levante is a performance SUV with a decidedly Italian flair. Although it's been a part of the Maserati portfolio for only a few years, it has quickly become one of the brand's most popular models. The cabin is layered with fine materials, with great build quality and impressive technology. This Levante's impressive performance speaks volumes, and the Maserati brand's boutique nature means buyers will be driving something with built-in exclusivity.This low mileage SUV has just 48,380 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 424HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $505.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
