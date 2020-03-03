Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

  1. 1583523371
  2. 1583523527
  3. 1583523623
  4. 1583523648
  5. 1583523597
  6. 1583523431
  7. 1583523423
  8. 1583523429
  9. 1583523431
  10. 1583523445
  11. 1583523495
  12. 1583523480
  13. 1583523530
  14. 1583523531
  15. 1583523536
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4700142
  • Stock #: A2581
  • VIN: 3MZBN1U73JM220803
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC
$0 DOWN FINANCING, OAC

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales

2015 Audi Q5 3.0L TD...
 61,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 40,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 69,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-756-XXXX

(click to show)

604-756-3390

Send A Message