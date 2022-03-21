2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$24,998 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 0 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8788187

8788187 Stock #: NK783944A

NK783944A VIN: JM1BN1V79J1189149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl Mica

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,071 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Blind Spot Detection Exterior parking camera rear Mazda Connect Collision Mitigation Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.