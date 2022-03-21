$24,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - Heated Seats - $169 B/W
63,071KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788187
- Stock #: NK783944A
- VIN: JM1BN1V79J1189149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25748 - Our Price is just $24998!
As stated by thecarconnection.com - The 2018 Mazda 3 adds standard active safety features to an already compelling value. Among compact cars, this is definitely one to consider! This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 outshines all other compact sedans on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this sedan provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times.This sedan has 63,071 kms. It's snowflake white pearl mica in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Stepping up to the 2018 Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Additional features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $30632 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Wheels: 16" Silver Finish Alloy
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Blind Spot Detection
Exterior parking camera rear
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
