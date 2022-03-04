$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 - $283 B/W
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
81,361KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8588954
- Stock #: M883333A
- VIN: 55SWF4KBXJU255156
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,361 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
A class leader with the latest in technology, amazing power delivery and sports car like grip regardless of the surface it drives on. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The seductively sleek lines of the new C-Class Coupe slice through the wind and through the clutter of ordinary cars. It's athletic yet elegant, and clean yet impeccably detailed. Expressive headlamps frame a wide grille whose diamond-block texture radiates from the iconic Star. And from its frameless door glass to its wraparound full-LED taillamps, every element is executed with the eye of an artist and the soul of a driver.This sedan has 81,361 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $282.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
