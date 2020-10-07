2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Rear fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour ARTICO Upholstery Steering Wheel Shift Paddles Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth Exterior parking camera rear Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag Collision Warning

