2018 MERCEDES BENZ CLA

24,511 KM

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

250 4MATIC Coupe - Leather Seats - $216 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

24,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6131154
  • Stock #: LF285927A
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB3JN661021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mountain Gray Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $32958 - Our Price is just $31998!

A spry turbocharged engine mated to an advanced 7 speed automatic gearbox gives this 2018 CLA the prefect balance between efficiency and performance. This 2018 Mercedes Benz CLA is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Sleek, taut and exceptionally aerodynamic, the CLA's flowing curves are enticing from every angle. Frameless door glass, expressive sculpting and a confident stance define it as a true and truly modern Mercedes-Benz coupe. Four doors and a surprisingly roomy trunk make it a dream car you can enjoy every day.This low mileage sedan has just 24,511 kms. It's mountain gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our CLA's trim level is 250 4MATIC Coupe. This beautifully sculpted CLA the added safety of Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Options and features include comfort ride suspension, rear fog lamps, an 8 speaker stereo with a 7 inch display, power adjustable front heated seats upholstered in Artico leather, leather and metal multi-functional steering wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, remote key-less entry with four door illuminated entry, forward collision warning with brake assist, child-seat sensors, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.44 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39210 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
ARTICO Upholstery
Steering Wheel Shift Paddles
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Collision Warning

