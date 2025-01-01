Menu
Account
Sign In
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel! The highest of luxury, performance and SUV versatility in a solid premium SUV package. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This SUV has 141,087 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 329HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our GLEs trim level is 400 4MATIC. Powerful, comfortable and an amazing cargo hauler with a large payload capability. This GLE SUV is definitely one of the best and most luxurious SUVs in the world. The long list of options and features include a power sunroof with sunshade, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, Artico upholstered front power adjustable heated seats, remote keyless entry, a garage door transmitter, blind spot detection, forward collision brake assist, a rear view camera, child seat sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

141,087 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4MATIC - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12117636

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

400 4MATIC - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,087KM
VIN 4JGDA5GB1JB009505

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV9505T
  • Mileage 141,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel!

The highest of luxury, performance and SUV versatility in a solid premium SUV package. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This SUV has 141,087 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 329HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our GLE's trim level is 400 4MATIC. Powerful, comfortable and an amazing cargo hauler with a large payload capability. This GLE SUV is definitely one of the best and most luxurious SUV's in the world. The long list of options and features include a power sunroof with sunshade, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, Artico upholstered front power adjustable heated seats, remote keyless entry, a garage door transmitter, blind spot detection, forward collision brake assist, a rear view camera, child seat sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2018 BMW M4 Coupe Dinan Tuned, Lowering Kit for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 BMW M4 Coupe Dinan Tuned, Lowering Kit 51,227 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Leather Seats for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Touring - Leather Seats 14,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus SE - Bluetooth - Sync for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2014 Ford Focus SE - Bluetooth - Sync 143,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE