$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
400 4MATIC - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV9505T
- Mileage 141,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel!
The highest of luxury, performance and SUV versatility in a solid premium SUV package. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This SUV has 141,087 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 329HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLE's trim level is 400 4MATIC. Powerful, comfortable and an amazing cargo hauler with a large payload capability. This GLE SUV is definitely one of the best and most luxurious SUV's in the world. The long list of options and features include a power sunroof with sunshade, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, Artico upholstered front power adjustable heated seats, remote keyless entry, a garage door transmitter, blind spot detection, forward collision brake assist, a rear view camera, child seat sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee.
604381XXXX(click to show)
