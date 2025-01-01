Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Mileage! Bigger than any luxury crossover in its class and seating for five means premium comfort for each and every passenger. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This low mileage SUV has just 51,264 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

51,264 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43 - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12724338

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 43 - Low Mileage

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

  1. 12724338
  2. 12724338
  3. 12724338
  4. 12724338
  5. 12724338
  6. 12724338
  7. 12724338
  8. 12724338
  9. 12724338
  10. 12724338
  11. 12724338
  12. 12724338
  13. 12724338
  14. 12724338
  15. 12724338
  16. 12724338
  17. 12724338
  18. 12724338
  19. 12724338
  20. 12724338
  21. 12724338
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,264KM
VIN 4JGDA6EB3JB025343

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FVE5343
  • Mileage 51,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Bigger than any luxury crossover in its class and seating for five means premium comfort for each and every passenger. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This low mileage SUV has just 51,264 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited - $184.53 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited - $184.53 /Wk 43,102 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S3 Sedan TECHNIK - $148.40 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Audi S3 Sedan TECHNIK - $148.40 /Wk 111,805 KM $33,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe - $336.31 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe - $336.31 /Wk 28,355 KM $91,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE