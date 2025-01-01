$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 43 - Low Mileage
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 43 - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE5343
- Mileage 51,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Bigger than any luxury crossover in its class and seating for five means premium comfort for each and every passenger. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The premium SUV that invented its category nearly 20 years ago continues to balance artful design with state-of-the-art substance. Expressive headlamps integrating LED Daytime Running Lamps frame its iconic grille and sporty front bumper. The twin-power-dome hood and sculpted front fenders flow into a sleek profile, culminating in wraparound rear styling with concealed roof pillars and LED taillamps.This low mileage SUV has just 51,264 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
6043811161