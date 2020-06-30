Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

6,565 KM

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT S-AWC - Sunroof - $250 B/W

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT S-AWC - Sunroof - $250 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

  • Listing ID: 5353355
  • Stock #: AH9111
  • VIN: JA4J24A56JZ620228

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

6,565KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9111
  • Mileage 6,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $38108 - Our Price is just $36998!

Practical, extremely economical and has the all wheel drive capability. What more do you need? This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is definitely the rising star among modern hybrid SUV's for more than a few reasons. Highly economical to both drive and own, this Outlander can run solely on electric power, while using the engine as a generator for the two powerful electric motors. Its interior is meticulously optioned with high tech gadgets, and is supremely comfortable allowing you to feel rested and invigorated even after a long drive. This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is styled according to today's standards with not too many flashy styling accents, made to look refined and a little timid even. All in all, it is easily the best hybrid SUV to buy and own thanks to the much lower price tag, when compared to the competitors.This low mileage SUV has just 6,565 kms. It's quartz brown metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 117HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Outlander PHEV's trim level is GT S-AWC. This top of the line Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT is a feast for your senses with multiple added luxury features. Options include driver controlled ride control suspension, a power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, fully automatic headlamps, a Rockford Fosgate Punch premium audio system with 9 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, power adjustable front bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstered seats, simulated wood interior inserts, forward and rear collision alerts, lane departure warning, blind spot sensors, and a multiple camera array for a 360 degree view. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $249.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $45337 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!



All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

