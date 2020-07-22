2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM TBD Axle Ratio Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio

