2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

6,567 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Phev GT S-AWC - Sunroof - $236 B/W

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

6,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5530080
  • Stock #: AH9111
  • VIN: JA4J24A56JZ620228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Brown Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $36048 - Our Price is just $34998!

Buying a quality SUV has never been easier, thanks to the significant price difference when compared to other competitive SUV's. This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is for sale today in Abbotsford.

This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is definitely the rising star among modern hybrid SUV's for more than a few reasons. Highly economical to both drive and own, this Outlander can run solely on electric power, while using the engine as a generator for the two powerful electric motors. Its interior is meticulously optioned with high tech gadgets, and is supremely comfortable allowing you to feel rested and invigorated even after a long drive. This 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is styled according to today's standards with not too many flashy styling accents, made to look refined and a little timid even. All in all, it is easily the best hybrid SUV to buy and own thanks to the much lower price tag, when compared to the competitors.This low mileage SUV has just 6,567 kms. It's quartz brown metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 117HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Outlander PHEV's trim level is GT S-AWC. This top of the line Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT is a feast for your senses with multiple added luxury features. Options include driver controlled ride control suspension, a power sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, fully automatic headlamps, a Rockford Fosgate Punch premium audio system with 9 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, power adjustable front bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstered seats, simulated wood interior inserts, forward and rear collision alerts, lane departure warning, blind spot sensors, and a multiple camera array for a 360 degree view. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $235.64 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $42886 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
TBD Axle Ratio
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Radio: 7" Smartphone Link Display Audio

