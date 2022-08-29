Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

52,203 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE S-AWC

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SE S-AWC

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,203KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9285979
  • Stock #: 23UBNA16747
  • VIN: JA4J24A5XJZ616747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA16747
  • Mileage 52,203 KM

Vehicle Features

BLACK LEATHER
Titanium Grey

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

