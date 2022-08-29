$38,900+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE S-AWC
Location
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
52,203KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9285979
- Stock #: 23UBNA16747
- VIN: JA4J24A5XJZ616747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,203 KM
Vehicle Features
BLACK LEATHER
Titanium Grey
