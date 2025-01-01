Menu
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

2018 Nissan Leaf

118,003 KM

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Nissan Leaf

118,003 KM

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf

S

13112651

2018 Nissan Leaf

S

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AZ1CP9JC306256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH10188
  • Mileage 118,003 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee, $87 Fuel Surcharge and up to $1,299 Hyundai Certified Fee for CPO vehicles. Advertised price is finance price, cash price may differ. Refer to dealer website for most up to date information.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Nissan Leaf