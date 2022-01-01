Menu
2018 Nissan Leaf

114,247 KM

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

SV - Navigation - Heated Seats - $182 B/W

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

114,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8085316
  • Stock #: NI052882AA
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP9JC302675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

Compare at $27808 - Our Price is just $26998!

Filled with plenty of features, the value of the Nissan Leaf seems to grow every year while the price becomes more affordable. This 2018 Nissan Leaf is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A beautifully designed and built electric hatchback with plenty of options, great safety scores and a respectable range of over 240 kilometers. This is the all new Nissan Leaf, boasting a complete redesign with an all new look, a more functional interior that is nothing but quality, and a new drive-train offering more power and a longer range. This Nissan leaf is turning out to be one of the best full electric cars you can own.This hatchback has 114,247 kms. It's scarlet ember in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a AC Synchronous Electric Motor engine.

Our Leaf's trim level is SV. Up-grading to the Nissan Leaf SV sees the addition of multiple features such as regenerative braking, brake assist, hill hold control, upgraded machined aluminum alloy wheels, fully automatic headlights, front fog lamps, Nissan connect navigation with voice guidance, a larger 7 inch display, Apple and Android connectivity, remote control of charging and air conditioning, Bluetooth, Nissan internet access, a home-link garage door transmitter, adaptable cruise control, blind spot warning, forward and rear collision prevention, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $181.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33083 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
17" Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Lane departure warning system
Blind Spot Detection
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation

