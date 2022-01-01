2018 Nissan Leaf

$26,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 2 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8085316

Stock #: NI052882AA

NI052882AA VIN: 1N4AZ1CP9JC302675

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # NI052882AA

Mileage 114,247 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Heated Front Bucket Seats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels 17" Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Rear seats: bench Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Lane departure warning system Blind Spot Detection Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Blind spot warning SiriusXM Collision Warning Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

