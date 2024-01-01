Menu
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera Cutting edge style, a well-appointed interior, and a lively drivetrain. This Nissan Maxima has it all. This 2018 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. Its a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and youll feel like youre in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, theres a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 99,749 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Maximas trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Maxima Platinum is a well-appointed luxury car on a budget. It comes with driver attention alert, around view monitor with moving object detection, memory drivers seat, steering wheel, and mirrors, heated and cooled leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more.

2018 Nissan Maxima

99,749 KM

$26,488

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

2018 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,749KM
VIN 1N4AA6AP2JC379900

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV9900T
  • Mileage 99,749 KM

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera

Cutting edge style, a well-appointed interior, and a lively drivetrain. This Nissan Maxima has it all. This 2018 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 99,749 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Maxima's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Maxima Platinum is a well-appointed luxury car on a budget. It comes with driver attention alert, around view monitor with moving object detection, memory driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors, heated and cooled leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 Nissan Maxima