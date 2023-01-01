$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
93,027KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9980849
- Stock #: P645083A
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM3JC633961
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P645083A
- Mileage 93,027 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Are you looking for a crossover SUV that's not overly cumbersome to drive but still has enough space to make it versatile? Check out this Nissan Pathfinder. This 2018 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 93,027 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S. With the S trim you're getting a great deal on this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
