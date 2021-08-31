Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Titan

92,850 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $277 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Titan

SV - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $277 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

92,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8047045
  • Stock #: AH9277
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ0JN515896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors!

Compare at $42228 - Our Price is just $40998!

This Nissan Titan is a tempting alternative to the more ubiquitous pickup trucks on the market. This 2018 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Every day brings new challenges and new opportunities. Be ready with a truck built to tackle whatever comes your way. Along with the brawn, this Nissan Titan has brains like an incredibly capable truck bed, advanced technology that redefines towing, and comfort and convenience that makes this one premium ride. 24/7, this Nissan Titan is always on duty. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 92,850 kms. It's gun metallic in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Titan's trim level is SV. The SV trim blends features and value in this rugged pickup. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and streaming audio, SiriusXM, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry with push-button ignition, power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, chrome trim, aluminum wheels, front tow hooks, trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Doors, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $276.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $50239 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
2.937 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat
SiriusXM
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Cloth Seat Trim w/Stain-Resistant Bolsters
Wheels: 18" x 8" Silver Painted Aluminum-Alloy
Limited slip differential: brake actuated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 142,426 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 95,052 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 82,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory