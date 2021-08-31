2018 Nissan Titan

$40,998 + taxes & licensing 9 2 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8047045

8047045 Stock #: AH9277

AH9277 VIN: 1N6AA1EJ0JN515896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,850 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 2.937 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Front wheel independent suspension Bumpers: chrome Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat SiriusXM AM/FM/CD Audio System Cloth Seat Trim w/Stain-Resistant Bolsters Wheels: 18" x 8" Silver Painted Aluminum-Alloy Limited slip differential: brake actuated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.