$61,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2018 Porsche Macan
S AWD Loaded Up, Local, Clean History
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$61,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9092887
- Stock #: B4254
- VIN: WP1AB2A54JLB34254
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B4254
- Mileage 35,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage! With a fit and finish distinctly reflecting the quality of Porsche, this Macan is worth every single dollar of its asking price. This 2018 Porsche Macan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The smaller of the two SUV's and still fresh to the car scene, this Porsche Macan is simply outstanding in all views. Excellent acceleration, outstanding on road handling, and a lavish interior with decadent options and luxurious surfaces. It is easily the top pick among performance SUV's and this is all due to that historic badge, and the quality fit and finish to the interior and drive-train.This low mileage SUV has just 35,890 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Macan's trim level is S AWD. This Macan S AWD has a few added features, giving you better performance and premium comfort. Options include an upgraded more powerful engine, larger sports aluminum wheels, a powerful 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and SIriusXM, integrated navigation, metal and piano black interior surfaces, driver seat and side mirror position memory settings, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a Homelink garage door transmitter, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, a rear view camera ans much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $431.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.