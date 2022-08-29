Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Macan

35,890 KM

Details Description

$61,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD Loaded Up, Local, Clean History

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

S AWD Loaded Up, Local, Clean History

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

35,890KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9092887
  • Stock #: B4254
  • VIN: WP1AB2A54JLB34254

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4254
  • Mileage 35,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! With a fit and finish distinctly reflecting the quality of Porsche, this Macan is worth every single dollar of its asking price. This 2018 Porsche Macan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The smaller of the two SUV's and still fresh to the car scene, this Porsche Macan is simply outstanding in all views. Excellent acceleration, outstanding on road handling, and a lavish interior with decadent options and luxurious surfaces. It is easily the top pick among performance SUV's and this is all due to that historic badge, and the quality fit and finish to the interior and drive-train.This low mileage SUV has just 35,890 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 340HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Macan's trim level is S AWD. This Macan S AWD has a few added features, giving you better performance and premium comfort. Options include an upgraded more powerful engine, larger sports aluminum wheels, a powerful 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and SIriusXM, integrated navigation, metal and piano black interior surfaces, driver seat and side mirror position memory settings, dual zone automatic air conditioning, cruise control, a Homelink garage door transmitter, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, a rear view camera ans much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $431.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2017 BMW i8 2dr Cpe ...
 37,940 KM
$113,888 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 22,329 KM
$63,495 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang MA...
 6,619 KM
$75,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory