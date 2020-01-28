Menu
2018 RAM 1500

Sport *LOCALLY DRIVEN*

2018 RAM 1500

Sport *LOCALLY DRIVEN*

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,107KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4602471
  • Stock #: AB1009
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT0JS270286
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE AND ANDROID PLAY, REAR DISTANCE SENSORS, FRONT DISTANCE SENSORS, DUAL A/C, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, POWER REAR WINDOW, AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, PROXIMITY ENTRY, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE STEPS, TOW PACKAGE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, LEATHER INTERIOR, TONNEAU COVER.

Though the 2018 Ram 1500 is one of the oldest designs on sale in the segment, it's easy to make the case that the Ram is still our favorite light-duty pickup. One of the primary reasons is the Ram's smooth ride, which is best in class. It comes about from the Ram's class-exclusive coil-spring rear suspension and available self-leveling air suspension.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership. All our certified pre-owned vehicles come complete with vehicle safety reports and Car Proof history reports. Check out our ever-changing inventory at www.abbotsfordchrysler.com *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Abbotsford Chrysler

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

