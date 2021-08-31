Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 95,052 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Night. Get a capable pickup truck with bold, aggressive styling with this Ram Night Edition. It comes with body color bumpers, black grille and badging, semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, automatic halogen headlights with black surround, fog lamps, dual exhaust, Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, a rotary dial gear shifter, LED interior lighting, a power driver's seat, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7HT6JS318559.
