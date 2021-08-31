$39,998 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 0 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8036575

8036575 Stock #: NS043536A

NS043536A VIN: 1C6RR7HT6JS318559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,052 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Wheel Centre Hub Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter GPS Antenna Input 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console 8.4" Touchscreen High-Back Seats USB Mobile Projection Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Power Lumbar Adjust Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM SiriusXM RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY Apple CarPlay/Android Auto SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay Capable 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.