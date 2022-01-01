Menu
2018 RAM 1500

102,576 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Rebel - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $310 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

102,576KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8121842
  • Stock #: NF394850A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7YT8JS135406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $47378 - Our Price is just $45998!

Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 102,576 kms. It's bright white clearcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This Ram Rebel is an aggressive off-roader that's ready for anything. It comes with four-wheel drive, Bilstein shocks, the Rebel appearance package which includes a sport performance hood, black, powder coated bumpers and mirrors and 17-inch aluminum wheels with black pockets, a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel with audio controls, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7YT8JS135406.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $309.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $56366 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
GPS Antenna Input
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Black Exterior Mirrors
USB Mobile Projection
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
SiriusXM
CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/TREAD PATTERN
Google Android Auto
Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum w/Matte Black Pockets
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12

