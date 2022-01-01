$45,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 5 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8121842

8121842 Stock #: NF394850A

NF394850A VIN: 1C6RR7YT8JS135406

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,576 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights GPS Antenna Input Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Black Exterior Mirrors USB Mobile Projection Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Apple CarPlay RADIO: UCONNECT 3 W/5" DISPLAY Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM SiriusXM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/TREAD PATTERN Google Android Auto Wheels: 17" x 8" Aluminum w/Matte Black Pockets Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12

