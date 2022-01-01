Menu
2018 RAM 1500

69,816 KM

Details Description

$55,498

+ tax & licensing
$55,498

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Limited Eco-Diesel, Local Vehicle, One Owner

2018 RAM 1500

Limited Eco-Diesel, Local Vehicle, One Owner

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$55,498

+ taxes & licensing

69,816KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8139463
  Stock #: BA3775
  VIN: 1C6RR7PM7JS263775

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA3775
  • Mileage 69,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Serviced 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Limited Eco-Diesel! Local Vehicle, One Owner Paint: Pearl White Options/Features Include: - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist Safety System - Sunroof - Heated Steering - Heated and Cooled Seats - Upgraded Limited Interior Badging with White Seat Accents Trims - Auto Highbeam - Rain-sending Windshield - 3.92 rear axle - Anti-Spin DIfferential - Park-Sense Front and Rear Park Assist - Class IV Hitch Receiver - Pick-Up Box Lighting - Finished off with Upgraded 20-inch Ram Limited OEM Rims Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 69,816 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our 1500's trim level is Limited. The Laramie Limited is the top of the Ram 1500 range. On top of it legendary Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio, Active-Level air suspension, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather and wood interior trim, chrome side steps, remote engine start, rear park assist, a backup camera, keyless N' Go, auto high beam control and so much more.

