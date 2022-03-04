$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Night - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $386 B/W
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
30,040KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8512979
- Stock #: N150040AA
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT2JS224796
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,040 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Get the job done right with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 30,040 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Night. Get a capable pickup truck with bold, aggressive styling with this Ram Night Edition. It comes with body color bumpers, black grille and badging, semi-gloss black aluminum wheels, automatic halogen headlights with black surround, fog lamps, dual exhaust, Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, a rotary dial gear shifter, LED interior lighting, a power driver's seat, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7MT2JS224796.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $385.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
SiriusXM
