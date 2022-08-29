$34,900+ tax & licensing
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
MSA Ford Sales
604-856-9000
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-856-9000
112,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9207547
- Stock #: UTJ30100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Prices advertised are plus taxes and $680 Dealer Fee. All advertised vehicles include a 3 month up to 5,000 kms warranty and/or balance of factory warranty. Dealer #31215
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
BLACK SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
MSA Ford Sales
30295 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1