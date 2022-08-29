$34,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 4 2 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9207547

Stock #: UTJ30100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 112,426 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Power Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Sport Performance Hood Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Application Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) BLACK SPORT MESH CLOTH/VINYL FRONT BUCKET WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts (STD) Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips

