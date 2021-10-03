Menu
2018 RAM 3500

98,776 KM

$57,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 3500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (149"" WB 6.4' Box)

12109358

2018 RAM 3500

RAM Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (149"" WB 6.4' Box)

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,776KM
VIN 3C63R3FL7JG292319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
  • Interior Colour Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA92319
  • Mileage 98,776 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Additional Features

PROTECTION GROUP
Snow Chief Group
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Longhorn
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push Start
I6 6.7L Diesel (ETK) - Diesel (W/28K 28M)
6 Speed Automatic (df2) - Automatic
Bright bodyside molding
Convenience Group (offered until 3.10.21)
Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle Tan - Black / Cattle Tan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 RAM 3500