$57,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 3500
RAM Crew Cab 4x4 Longhorn (149"" WB 6.4' Box)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
Used
98,776KM
VIN 3C63R3FL7JG292319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
- Interior Colour Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA92319
- Mileage 98,776 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Additional Features
PROTECTION GROUP
Snow Chief Group
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Longhorn
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
BRIGHT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS
Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ Push Start
I6 6.7L Diesel (ETK) - Diesel (W/28K 28M)
6 Speed Automatic (df2) - Automatic
Bright bodyside molding
Convenience Group (offered until 3.10.21)
Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Cattle Tan - Black / Cattle Tan
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
2018 RAM 3500