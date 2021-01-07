2018 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Seating Manual Adjust Seats Comfort glove box Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Chrome rear step bumper Front Cupholder Storage Tray Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Front Bumper Sight Shields Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Wheel Centre Hub Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 117.3 L Fuel Tank Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs) Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access 3920# Maximum Payload

