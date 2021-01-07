Menu
2018 RAM 3500

22,561 KM

Details Description Features

$55,900

+ tax & licensing
$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2018 RAM 3500

2018 RAM 3500

SLT - $422 B/W - Low Mileage

2018 RAM 3500

SLT - $422 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Sale

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

22,561KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6388601
  Stock #: AB1180
  VIN: 3C63R3DL1JG305794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AB1180
  • Mileage 22,561 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $82204. We've marked it down to $55900. You save $26304. According to Edmunds, the 2018 Ram 3500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2018 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job you put in front of it. This low mileage sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 22,561 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 383HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 3500's trim level is SLT. The SLT trim adds some nice features to this Ram while remaining a great value. It comes with air conditioning, power doors with remote keyless entry, cloth seats, an overhead console, SiriusXM, an audio aux jack, a USB port, chrome grille and bumpers, automatic headlights, electronic stability control with hill start assist, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, all-speed traction control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DL1JG305794.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $421.54 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Manual Adjust Seats
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Storage Tray
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheel Centre Hub
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
117.3 L Fuel Tank
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
3920# Maximum Payload

