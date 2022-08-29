$32,900+ tax & licensing
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2018 Toyota Camry
2018 Toyota Camry
4-Door Sedan XSE V6 8A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
58,186KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9322396
- Stock #: 23UBNA16597
- VIN: 4T1BZ1HK7JU016597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met w/ Black Roof
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBNA16597
- Mileage 58,186 KM
Vehicle Features
Two Tone Paint
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1