2018 Toyota Corolla

110,439 KM

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S

12875288

2018 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan SE CVTi-S

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
110,439KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1JC020010

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA20010
  • Mileage 110,439 KM

XSE Package

