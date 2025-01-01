Menu
The 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Base is a versatile plug-in hybrid that seamlessly combines efficiency and technology. With its sleek, aerodynamic design, the Prius Prime stands out while offering an impressive electric-only range of up to 25 miles, making it perfect for short commutes. Its hybrid powertrain delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, providing an excellent fuel economy that allows drivers to maximize their journeys while minimizing their environmental footprint. <P> Inside, the Prius Prime Base features a spacious and well-appointed cabin designed for comfort and convenience. Equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system, it includes a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a suite of advanced safety features like Toyota Safety Sense, which enhances driver confidence. With ample cargo space and innovative tech options, the 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Base is an ideal choice for eco-conscious drivers seeking practicality without sacrificing style or comfort.

2018 Toyota Prius

94,278 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Prius

PRIME

12218376

2018 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,278KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKARFP4J3087609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,278 KM

Vehicle Description

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Toyota Prius