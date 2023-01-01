Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

98,292 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid SE

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,292KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466652
  • Stock #: 23UTNA11811
  • VIN: JTMJJREVXJD211811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA11811
  • Mileage 98,292 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 87,100 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot LX ...
 140,171 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 82,409 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory