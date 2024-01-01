$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid SE
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Galactic Aqua Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,981 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE—an SUV that combines efficiency and style effortlessly. With its advanced hybrid technology, you’ll enjoy exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing power. The all-wheel drive provides added confidence in all weather conditions, while the sporty SE design offers eye-catching aesthetics and a comfortable, well-appointed interior. Stay connected on the go with the intuitive infotainment system and drive with peace of mind, thanks to Toyota's suite of safety features. Visit our showroom today to test drive this impressive vehicle and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-857-2657