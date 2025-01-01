$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof
2018 Toyota RAV4
AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
With an impressive cargo capacity and excellent features and options as standard, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is practically a steal. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 69,298 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is AWD SE. The AWD SE 2018 RAV4 adds a little luxury to the already impressive option list of the RAV4. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, SofTex leather seat trim front and rear, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, a larger 7 inch display with integrated navigation, LED brake lights, a blind spot sensor, and forward and rear collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161