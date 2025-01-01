Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

69,298 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof

12153480

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD SE - Navigation - Sunroof

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,298KM
VIN 2T3JFREV8JW707145

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,298 KM

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel!

With an impressive cargo capacity and excellent features and options as standard, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is practically a steal. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 69,298 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD SE. The AWD SE 2018 RAV4 adds a little luxury to the already impressive option list of the RAV4. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, SofTex leather seat trim front and rear, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, a larger 7 inch display with integrated navigation, LED brake lights, a blind spot sensor, and forward and rear collision warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth.

Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase.

2018 Toyota RAV4