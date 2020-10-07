Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

13,904 KM

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $189 B/W

2018 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth - $189 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

13,904KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6125256
  Stock #: AH9174
  VIN: 2T3BFREV3JW713259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $28838 - Our Price is just $27998!

With a finely refined formula of efficiency, style, optional packages and practicality, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is once again the leader on the SUV list. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This low mileage SUV has just 13,904 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RAV4's trim level is AWD LE. This stylish 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD brings a whole lot to the table with standard features such as aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, 6 speaker stereo with a 6.1 inch display, Bluetooth and USB integration, heated front seats, power windows front and rear, distance pacing cruise control, air conditioning, back up camera, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $34309 ). See dealer for details.

Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Heated Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Fabric seat trim
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Wheel size: 17"
Roof rack: rails only
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
4.071 Axle Ratio
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA w/6.1" Display Screen

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

