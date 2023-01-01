Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Tacoma

88,160 KM

Details Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Sport 6M

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Sport 6M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661406
  • Stock #: 23UTNA55178
  • VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9JX155178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 23UTNA55178
  • Mileage 88,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2018 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 88,160 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 66,465 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,908 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory