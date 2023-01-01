2018 Toyota Tacoma

$41,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 1 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10661406

10661406 Stock #: 23UTNA55178

23UTNA55178 VIN: 5TFCZ5AN9JX155178

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 23UTNA55178

Mileage 88,160 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.