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2018 Toyota Tacoma

172,573 KM

Details Features

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Watch This Vehicle
14528166

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

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Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
172,573KM
VIN 5TFCZ5ANXJX122867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNB22867
  • Mileage 172,573 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

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604-857-2657

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$34,990

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 Toyota Tacoma