$34,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
172,573KM
VIN 5TFCZ5ANXJX122867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blazing Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNB22867
- Mileage 172,573 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
Call Dealer
604-857-XXXX(click to show)
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2018 Toyota Tacoma